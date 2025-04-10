Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Receives Clinical Distinction Award

Silver Cross Hospital is pleased to announce Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s Clinical Distinction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national clinical benchmarks over a set period of time.

“This achievement reaffirms the high quality of care the Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine provides our patients every day,” said Dr. Sudarsana Chakrabarti, Medical Director for the wound center. “We are proud to be a recipient of an award that recognizes how the hard work and dedication of our staff has produced positive patient outcomes.”

Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in patients with non-healing wounds. Their approach to wound care is comprehensive, coordinating traditional and advanced therapies that aid and accelerate the healing process.

The center is staffed with clinicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Integrating a team of wound care professionals optimizes patient care while offering the most advanced healing options.

Silver Cross Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine is located on the Silver Cross Hospital campus in Pavilion D at 1851 Silver Cross Blvd. in New Lenox, and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (815) 300-5997.

About RestorixHealth: Committed to excellence in wound care, RestorixHealth is a wound care solutions company providing programs, services, products and education across the care continuum. From developing and operating wound centers in partnership with hospitals, through delivering professional wound care in nursing facilities and in-home settings, to supporting patients through the coordination of wound supplies, RestorixHealth’s solutions increase access to care, reduce hospital admissions, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit RestorixHealth.com .

