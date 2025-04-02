Spring Into Radiant Skin With Microdermabrasion At Eterna MedSpa

Now that Spring has sprung, are you feeling the urge for a skin refresh?

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center’s microdermabrasion treatments can be your secret weapon for a truly transformative glow-up. How? This deep exfoliation treatment goes beyond the surface, delivering profound skin renewal and a radiant complexion.

Eterna’s one hour in-office treatment starts with a deep cleanse and an enzyme that is applied under steam. Then, using a powerful electronic vacuum, high-grade micro crystals are sprayed across the surface of the skin through a pressurized wand to scrub off the layers of dead skin cells and impurities, revealing the fresh, healthy skin underneath. A mask is applied afterwards to help calm the skin, as well as a moisturizer, SPF, and eye cream.

Microdermabrasion addresses a multitude of skin concerns. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, evens out skin tone, fades dark spots and scars, unclogs pores, and brightens the complexion. It also improves product absorption and makeup application by removing dead skin cells and boosting circulation. For optimal results, a series of treatments is recommended.

And now is the perfect time to invest in your skin’s health. Throughout April, Eterna MedSpa is offering a 15% discount on all microdermabrasion treatments. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in your skin’s health and radiance. Additionally, Eterna MedSpa offers free consultations for aesthetic services.

Ready to reveal your most luminous skin? Schedule your microdermabrasion appointment today, and let the experienced professionals at Eterna MedSpa help you confidently embrace your natural beauty.

Besides microdermabrasion, Eterna offers a vast menu of other advanced skincare and aesthetic services. Learn more about them by visiting https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/