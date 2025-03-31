Knowing Whether Your Heartburn is GERD Can Prevent Serious Health Issues

Occasional heartburn is normal, but chronic heartburn can be a sign of gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly called GERD.

Heartburn affects about 20 percent of the population and is on the rise, said Dr. Rameez Alasadi, an Interventional Gastroenterologist practicing at Silver Cross Hospital. He explains the causes of heartburn and GERD, and when to see a doctor, in a recent Silver Cross IMatter Health video podcast .

According to Dr. Alasadi, heartburn is caused when the acid in our stomach flows back up through a sphincter connecting with the esophagus. “We produce acid in our stomach, but we don’t feel it,” he said. “The lining of the stomach is more acid-resistant. The esophageal lining is completely different. We can handle a little bit of acid going up into the esophagus, but it will irritate the lining and cause a burning sensation behind the chest bone. People describe it as ‘heart burn.‘”

Is it Heartburn or GERD?

There are tests to determine whether a person has normal heartburn or GERD, which can develop into more serious conditions, including cancer, if left untreated.

Dr. Alasadi said chronic sufferers should be aware of alarming signs, including feeling as though the swallowed food isn’t going all the way down, getting stuck in the esophagus.“ Those sufferers should see a surgeon specializing in gastrointestinal surgery right away,” he advised.

Other serious signs include having a low blood count, vomiting blood, producing tarry stools, and experiencing unintentional weight loss. Those symptoms should also be addressed with a specialist immediately.

Treatment Options

Dr. Alasadi says that there are no “one-size-fits-all” treatment options—it depends on the diagnosis and severity. Over-the-counter medications may offer immediate, but temporary, relief.

“Since GERD is a mechanical problem, the patient may be a candidate for surgery to repair or reconstruct the valve allowing the leak,” said Dr. Alasadi. “That can be done through regular surgery, or possibly, for a select group, endoscopically or laparoscopically.”

Dr. Alasadi added that patients with chronic heartburn can also help themselves with some lifestyle changes, including losing weight, avoiding late meals and snacks, and minimizing caffeine intake, cigarette smoking, alcohol, citrus foods, tomato-based foods, peppermint, and those tempting late-night snacks before going to bed.

To listen to Dr. Alasadi’s full podcast or to watch his video podcast, “Is GERD The Same As Heartburn?” visit silvercross.org/imatter-health/ and select the IMatter Health PODCASTS link.

