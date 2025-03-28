The History of 420 and What It Means Today

Illinois has been at the forefront of cannabis legalization since recreational weed became legal in 2020. The state has seen a booming industry emerge, with numerous dispensaries offering high-quality cannabis products for both medical and recreational users. Illinois dispensaries host special 420 deals and events every April, offering discounts on popular cannabis products, exclusive product launches, and in-store events. But what is 420?

For decades, the term ‘420′ has been a symbol of cannabis culture, but its origins remain a source of curiosity. Many myths have circulated about its beginnings, from police radio codes to Bob Dylan song lyrics. Still, the real story traces back to a group of high school students in San Rafael, California, in the early 1970s.

A group of high school friends, known as “The Waldos,” coined the term as a code for their plan to meet at 4:20 p.m. to search for a rumored abandoned cannabis crop. Though they never found the crop, the term stuck. Through connections to the Grateful Dead, 420 spread beyond their circle, eventually becoming a worldwide reference to cannabis consumption and culture.

Today, 420 symbolizes cannabis legalization, progress, and reform. No longer taboo or a secret code, it’s also a time for consumers to explore new products, learn responsible consumption, and support local, quality-focused dispensaries. Whether you’re looking for premium flower, edibles, or concentrates, 420 is the perfect time to take advantage of incredible savings.

For those in the southwest suburbs, dispensaries offer a wide range of cannabis products and expert guidance to help customers find exactly what they need.

Looking for the best 420 deals and top-quality cannabis products in Illinois? Many dispensaries offer extensive selections of premium cannabis, knowledgeable staff, and exclusive 420 promotions.

