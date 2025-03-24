Macular Holes: What They Are and How They’re Treated

A macular hole is a small break in the macula, the part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. The macula helps you see fine details, such as reading text or recognizing faces. When a hole develops, it can cause blurred, distorted, or missing central vision, making daily activities more challenging.

Macular holes most often occur due to age-related changes in the eye. Over time, the vitreous—the gel-like substance inside the eye—shrinks and pulls away from the retina. In some cases, this pulling creates a tear in the macula, leading to a hole. Other potential causes include eye injuries, high myopia (severe nearsightedness), and certain retinal conditions like diabetic eye disease.

A macular hole typically causes blurry or distorted central vision, a small dark spot or missing area in the center of your sight, and/or difficulty reading, driving, or recognizing faces.

If a macular hole develops in one eye, there is a 5-15% chance of one forming in the other eye. If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s important to schedule an evaluation with a retina specialist, such as Dr. Desai, as soon as possible.

While some small macular holes may close on their own, most require a procedure called a vitrectomy. During this outpatient surgery, the vitreous is removed and replaced with a gas bubble. The bubble acts like a bandage, helping the hole close and allowing the macula to heal. Over time, the gas is naturally absorbed, and the eye refills with its own fluid. Vision improvement varies but can be significant, especially when treated early.

Early diagnosis is key to preserving vision. If you’re experiencing changes in your central vision, please don’t wait. Contact Windy City Retina at 815-714-9115 to schedule an appointment.

