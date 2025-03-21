Get Glowing Skin With the DiamondGlow Facial at Eterna MedSpa

Want a radiant, healthy complexion? The DiamondGlow Facial at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is your answer. The innovative treatment combines exfoliation, extraction, and a customized serum infusion for revitalized, glowing skin. Here’s what you need to know:

1. How it works. Think of DiamondGlow as a supercharged version of wet microdermabrasion. After a manual cleansing, a diamond-tipped wand gently removes dead skin cells, oil, and impurities, revealing a fresh complexion. While your pores are open, a customized, skin-specific serum is infused deep into your skin for maximum absorption and lasting nourishment.

2. Customized for you. The DiamondGlow Facial is customizable to each skin type with diamond tips that vary in abrasion. Eterna MedSpa offers three levels: Basic, Deluxe, and Elite.

The DiamondGlow Basic treatment uses one serum plus a mask and a hand massage.

DiamondGlow Deluxe uses two serums, a pass around the eyes, a sheet mask, and hand massage.

DiamondGlow Elite uses two serums, a pass around the eyes, TNS Mask and eye gel mask, and a hand massage.

SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums are used to deliver lasting results.

3. Benefits you’ll see. DiamondGlow facials can improve acne, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, even out pigmentation, and give your skin a radiant glow.

4. Treatment duration.The treatment typicallylasts from 45 minutes to an hour.

5. Downtime. DiamondGlow is a noninvasive treatment with minimal downtime, so you can return to your daily activities right after treatment.

Ready to discover what DiamondGlow can do for you? Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering discounted treatments throughout March. Call today to schedule a consultation.

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/