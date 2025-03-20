Joliet Catholic Academy’s 7th Grade Step Up Day: What You Need To Know

Joliet Catholic Academy will host its 7th Grade Step Up Day event next month. Here are five things to know about the annual event:

1. What is it? Prospective students are invited to observe and participate in a typical school day at Joliet Catholic Academy, experiencing the life of an Angel or Hilltopper. “JCA’s 7th Grade Step Up Day is a great way for students to get a feel for our JCA family environment and give them insight into everyday life as Joliet Catholic Academy students,” said Joliet Catholic Academy Director of Admissions Jared Voss.

2. When is it? Step Up Day is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 4.

3. Who should attend? All 7th grade students from area private and public schools. “It allows current seventh graders a chance to experience our students, teachers, campus, and the rest of our JCA community for a day,” Voss said.

4. What’s the process? Seventh grade students will be assigned to a JCA homeroom and move through the day by attending mini-classes that will offer fun demonstrations, games or performances in such areas as Fine Arts and Science. The students will have an opportunity to explore unique electives, enjoy a complimentary lunch provided by Quest Food Management in the JCA cafeteria, and interact with representatives from nearly 40 clubs, organizations, honor societies, and sports teams. The day culminates in an exciting High School Pep Assembly.

5. How to sign up? Individuals can sign up at this link: https://www.jca-online.org/stepupday/ . Students coming with their school will fill out the permission form given to them through their school. Contact JCA Admissions at (815)741-0500 if you are unsure whether or not your school is attending. Please contact Joliet Catholic Academy Admissions with any questions.

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jca-online.org