Catholic Education Foundation Celebrates St. Katharine Drexel in March

The Catholic Church celebrated the feast of St. Katharine Drexel on March 3, the anniversary of her death in 1955. She was the second American-born saint to be canonized by the Church. Although she was an heiress to a large bequest, Katharine became a religious sister and a brilliant educator, and donated approximately $20 million to help people in need.

Katharine grew up seeing her father pray for 30 minutes each evening. And every week, her stepmother opened the doors of their house to care for the poor. The couple distributed food and clothing, and provided rent assistance to those in need. The Drexels would seek out and visit women who were too afraid or too proud to approach the home to care for their needs in Christian charity.

In 1891, Katharine made her first vows as a religious sister and dedicated herself to working for the Native Americans and African Americans in the western United States.

In 1894, she took part in opening the first mission boarding school called St. Catherine’s Indian School, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Other schools quickly followed. Today, the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament continue to serve in over 20 states, especially among the Black and Native American people.

As we celebrate Lent, we invite all within the Diocese of Joliet to reflect on the inspiring example of St. Katharine Drexel as they consider continuing her mission to provide Catholic education by making a gift to the Catholic Education Foundation, which ensures Catholic education for families in need throughout the Diocese of Joliet.

Those needing scholarships for the 2025-26 school year are encouraged to visit cefjoliet.org , as scholarship deadlines are April 1, 2025.

For more information, or to make a donation, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

www.cefjoliet.org

Catholic Education Foundation logo