Providence Catholic High School Presents “Fun With Ariel & Sebastian” on April 6

Get ready to be swept off your feet as Providence Catholic High School proudly presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid! Join us for a magical journey beneath the waves with our talented high school cast at their performances on April 3, 4, and 5 at 7 p.m., along with a special matinee on April 6 at 3 p.m., all at Bicentennial Park.

In addition, the theatre students are bringing the magic of Disney’s The Little Mermaidto life with a special event for children ahead of its Sunday matinee performance. “Fun With Ariel & Sebastian” will take place on Sunday, April 6, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Billie Limacher Theatre, located at 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. Designed for children ages 5 to 12, this exciting pre-show event offers an interactive experience filled with activities, character meet-and-greets, and ocean-inspired fun.

Young guests will have the opportunity to meet Ariel, Sebastian, and other beloved characters from The Little Mermaid, brought to life by the talented Providence Catholic High School Drama Club. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite character for an afternoon of themed snacks, crafts, and games! There will also be photo opportunities on stage, giving participants a chance to capture magical memories with the show’s lead characters.

The event includes a ticket to the 3 p.m. matinee performance of The Little Mermaid, making for a full afternoon of enchantment. Tickets are $30 per child, covering both the pre-show experience and the musical performance.

The Little Mermaidtells the story of Ariel, a spirited young mermaid who dreams of life on land. The production promises vibrant musical numbers, dazzling costumes, and a heartwarming story that audiences of all ages will enjoy.

Pictured: PCHS Pit Orchestra practicing for The Little Mermaid.

For tickets to this fantastic family-friendly outing, visit provchs.booktix.com and secure your spot for an unforgettable afternoon under the sea!

