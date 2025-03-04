National Nutrition Month: Nourishing the Brain for Cognitive Health

March is National Nutrition Month, a time to reflect on how diet impacts overall health—including brain function. Nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining cognitive health and may help reduce the risk of dementia. As research continues to uncover connections between diet and brain function, adopting best practices for brain health becomes essential for people of all ages, particularly older adults.

A brain-healthy diet focuses on nutrient-dense foods that support cognitive function and reduce inflammation. The Mediterranean and MIND diets have been widely studied for their brain-protective benefits. These diets emphasize leafy greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, fatty fish, and healthy fats like olive oil, all of which contain essential nutrients that promote memory, learning, and neural function.

One of the most critical nutrients for brain health is omega-3 fatty acids, found in salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds. Omega-3s support nerve cell function and may slow cognitive decline in aging adults. Additionally, B vitamins, particularly B6, B12, and folate, are essential for reducing homocysteine levels, which have been associated with an increased risk of dementia. Foods rich in these vitamins, including eggs, dairy, and leafy greens, can support long-term brain function.

Staying hydrated is another key component of brain health. Drinking plenty of water and consuming water-rich foods like cucumbers and melons can help maintain mental clarity. Reducing excessive sugar intake and limiting highly processed foods can also lower the risk of cognitive decline, as these foods contribute to inflammation and metabolic dysfunction.

This National Nutrition Month, consider making small but meaningful changes to your diet and lifestyle that prioritize brain health. Whether it’s adding more colorful vegetables to your meals, incorporating brain-boosting foods, or staying hydrated, these practices can have lasting benefits in reducing the risk of dementia and cognitive decline, and supporting overall well-being.

For more information, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com

