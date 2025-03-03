Get Natural Volume And Long-Term Skin Improvement With Cellenis PRP

A cutting-edge technology offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is harnessing the power of the body’s own healing properties to rejuvenate the skin.

Cellenis PRPis a treatment that utilizes your own Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), paired with the advancements of Cellenis Derma PRP technology, to create a filler-like gel, giving you six syringes.

Cellenis Derma PRP not only delivers an immediate volumizing effect, but also stimulates collagen and elastin production for long-term improvements in skin tone and texture.

“This treatment is an effective alternative for individuals who do not want to use a Hyaluronic-based filler,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “It is your own plasma that is turned into the filler, so it is a more natural way of getting volume back into your face. It is very popular now because it is a healthier alternative.”

Additionally, Cellenis PRP offers a safe, effective, and versatile approach to skin rejuvenation, with the added benefits of being non-allergenic and requiring virtually no downtime or side effects.

Looking for a way to revitalize your skin and slow down the visible signs of aging? Throughout the month of March, Eterna MedSpa is offering a special promotion: receive $100 off the innovative Cellenis PRP treatment.

Unsure if Cellenis PRP is right for you? Eterna MedSpa invites you to schedule a free consultation. The experienced team will be happy to answer your questions and provide personalized recommendations on how Cellenis PRP can help you achieve your desired skin rejuvenation results.

