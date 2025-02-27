Bourbonnais Woman Loses Nearly Half Her Weight Following Bariatric Surgery

Courtney Denison says she was always a little “chunky,” but in her early 20s, she began putting on significant weight from stress.Her weight had soared to 310 pounds on her 5-foot-7 frame, something her doctor said could lead to the need for knee replacement surgery by age 30.

“I didn’t want that to happen,” said Denison, now 30, of Kankakee.

Denison attended a seminar on BMI procedures at Silver Cross given by Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Brian Lahmann. Nearly 10,000 weight-loss procedures have been performed at Silver Cross Hospital, which recently was named the #1 Bariatric Hospital in the nation by Money, and Southland’s Best Weight Loss Center for 2024.

“These honors are a testament not only to Silver Cross and the staff, but to the patients who entrusted their life-changing journey to us,” said Dr. Lahmann.

“There was no going back. I knew it would take a complete lifestyle change,” said Denison.

Denison was scheduled for surgery on Dec. 5, 2023. Since BMI patients have to use a high-protein diet before surgery, her commitment was tested over Thanksgiving.“I had a protein shake in the morning, another for lunch, and then a small portion of high protein for dinner.”

Denison was released the next day after surgery. Her new life included limited meals initially, and daily vitamin pills. Slowly, she began introducing more regular foods into her diet.

“I noticed a change right away, and now I’m down to 146. I feel great. My knees feel great. I enjoy walking so much more now.My husband is so supportive. When we go out, we split dinners instead of each of us having a large meal.”

Wendy Dyer, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, said she isn’t surprised at Denison’s success.“She was excited. And since surgery, she has been losing 30 pounds every three months. She looks great and is carrying herself more confidently.Courtney has taken it to heart, cutting down on portions and adding exercise.”

Denison said she would tell others to consider bariatric surgery at Silver Cross, but they better be willing to do the work.“It’s a process, but it’s worth it. It’s the best decision I ever made.”

If you or someone you know is considering weight-loss surgery or medical weight management,

visit silvercross.org/bmi or call (815) 717-8744.

