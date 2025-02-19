Five Heart-Healthy Tips for Seniors

February is American Heart Health Month, a time to prioritize cardiovascular well-being. As we age, taking proactive steps to maintain heart health becomes even more important. Seniors can significantly improve their quality of life by adopting habits that support heart function and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Here are five practical heart-healthy tips to incorporate into your routine.

1. Stay Active. Regular physical activity is essential for heart health. Engaging in exercises like walking, swimming, or gentle yoga strengthens the heart, improves circulation, and helps control weight. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, but always consult your doctor before starting a new fitness routine.

2. Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can lower cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure. Focus on heart-friendly foods like salmon, walnuts, avocados, and leafy greens. Limit processed foods, sodium, and added sugars.

3. Manage Stress. Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health by raising blood pressure and increasing the risk of heart disease. Practice stress-reducing activities such as meditation or hobbies you enjoy, and stay socially connected with friends and family.

4. Keep Regular Health Checkups. Routine visits to your doctor are crucial for monitoring heart health. Have your blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels checked regularly. Early detection of heart-related issues allows for better outcomes.

5. Quit Smoking and Limit Alcohol. If you smoke, quitting is one of the best steps you can take for your heart. Smoking damages blood vessels and raises the risk of a heart attack. Limit alcohol consumption to recommended levels—one drink per day for women and two for men—to protect your heart.

This February, make heart health a priority—it’s never too late to take steps toward a stronger, healthier heart!

