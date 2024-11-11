Discover Exceptional Dental Care with Advanced Family Dental in Crest Hill

Advanced Family Dental & Orthodontics (AFD) Crest Hill provides comprehensive, high-quality dental care for families and individuals throughout the Crest Hill and surrounding communities. Located conveniently off Weber Road, AFD Crest Hill offers a wide range of dental services in a comfortable, welcoming environment, making it easy for patients to prioritize their oral health.

At AFD Crest Hill, preventive care is at the core of their practice. The team emphasizes regular checkups and cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants to protect teeth from decay, while educating patients on the best practices for maintaining excellent oral health at home. Their experienced hygienists and dentists take the time to build trusting relationships, ensuring each patient feels at ease and empowered to take control of their dental health.

For patients needing restorative treatments, AFD Crest Hill offers solutions like crowns, bridges, and dental implants that blend functionality with aesthetics, restoring not just teeth but also confidence. Their cosmetic services, including professional teeth whitening, veneers, and Invisalign, provide transformative results.

In addition to general and cosmetic dentistry, AFD Crest Hill also provides orthodontic treatments that cater to patients of all ages. Options like Invisalign offer a discreet and convenient way to achieve a straighter smile.

For families with children, AFD Crest Hill is the go-to for compassionate pediatric care, ensuring even the youngest patients feel safe and comfortable. The team takes pride in serving patients of all ages, providing each person who walks through the door with personalized care and attention.

AFD Crest Hill is proud to be part of the community and welcomes new patients to experience the difference that quality, patient-focused dental care can make.

AFD Crest Hill is currently offering $1,500 off orthodontic services with only $300 down if treatment begins in 2024. Terms and conditions apply, call the office for details.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit advancedfamilydental.com .

Advanced Family Dental Crest Hill

2241 Theodore St

Crest Hill, IL 60403

(815) 320-5508

www.advancedfamilydental.com