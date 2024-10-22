Robotics Class at Providence Catholic High School: Where Engineering Meets Collaboration

At Providence Catholic High School, the robotics class offers students an engaging, challenge-based curriculum that immerses them in the engineering design process. Through this hands-on learning experience, students identify problems and progress through cycles of designing, building, and programming robots for in-class competitions.

“The course begins with foundational lessons in mechanics, wiring, and programming using a robotics kit,” says teacher Bro. David Relstab. “As students advance, they build on their knowledge to develop more complex robots, tackling a variety of projects and challenges.”

This curriculum not only enhances their technical skills, but also highlights the relevance of robotics concepts across various fields, including manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, transportation, and artificial intelligence.

“Collaboration is key in this classroom,” adds Bro. Relstab. “Students work in small groups, fostering teamwork and effective communication as they navigate challenges together. This approach not only prepares them for engineering, but also provides a dynamic learning environment where they can engage with hands-on projects, moving beyond traditional desk-based learning.”

The integration of disciplines such as mechanics, electricity, and programming demonstrates how interconnected these fields are. Just as industries rely on professionals who can recognize these connections, students learn to approach problems with a holistic perspective, aiming for innovative solutions that enhance quality of life.

Senior Richie Shirley notes, “There definitely were some challenges, but figuring out the build and then reconfiguring to solve any problems we encounter has been fun.” Sophomore Tate Pietrzyk adds, “We’re learning about how drive systems, gear systems, and gear ratios work. We’re learning about engineering and how to work in a group, which is really important. You have to work together well to succeed in the build competitions.”

Overall, the robotics class at Providence Catholic High School is a remarkable introduction to engineering, equipping students with valuable skills for their future endeavors.

