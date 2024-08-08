Discover the World with Lewis University's Study Abroad Program

Are you ready to enrich your academic journey while exploring new cultures and landscapes? Lewis University’s Study Abroad Program stands out with its unique blend of academic excellence and cultural immersion.

It offers students an extraordinary opportunity to expand their horizons through various international academic programs. Whether you’re looking to spend a few weeks or an entire year abroad, there’s a program tailored just for you — all for the same cost as attending classes in Romeoville.

Studying abroad is not just about earning credits; it’s about gaining a global perspective, developing cross-cultural skills, and creating unforgettable memories. By participating in a study abroad program, you open doors to:

Cultural Immersion: Experience daily life in a different country, understand diverse traditions, and embrace new ways of thinking.

Academic Enrichment: Take courses that count towards your general education, electives, minor, or major credits, all while learning in a unique international setting.

Personal Growth: Gain independence, build confidence, and enhance adaptability by navigating new environments and overcoming challenges.

Lewis University provides a variety of study abroad opportunities on four continents: from semester and summer programs for immersive cultural experiences to Travel Study programs for shorter, focused trips that blend coursework with guided travel.

Starting a study abroad journey with Lewis University is easy. First, explore programs by visiting the Study Abroad website at www.lewisu.edu/studyabroad to find options that match your academic needs and interests. Next, meet with a Study Abroad advisor to discuss your choices, ask questions, and plan effectively. Finally, complete the application process and prepare for the adventure of a lifetime.

Don’t miss the chance to enhance your education and broaden your worldview with Lewis University’s Study Abroad program. Whether you’re looking to fulfill academic requirements, explore new cultures, or seek adventure, there’s a perfect program waiting for you.

Ready to take the first step toward your global adventure? Visit the Lewis University Study Abroad website today and start planning your journey.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu

Lewis university logo 2022