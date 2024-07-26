Critical Steps to Take Immediately After an Accident with a Commercial Truck

As a combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Attorney Phil Lee knows what it is like to be injured unexpectedly. Civilians, however, don’t have years of training to rely upon once an injury occurs. If you’ve been in an accident with a commercial or semi-truck, there are several steps that should be taken immediately to ensure safety, document the incident, and begin the process of resolving legal and insurance matters.

First and foremost, prioritize safety. Check yourself and others for injuries. If anyone is injured, call emergency services right away. Even if injuries appear minor, it’s crucial to get a professional medical evaluation, as some injuries might not be immediately apparent.

Once you’ve ensured everyone’s safety, move to a safe location if possible. If your vehicle is drivable and it’s safe to do so, move it to the side of the road to avoid further accidents. Turn on your hazard lights to alert other drivers.

Call the police. A formal police report is vital for insurance claims and potential legal proceedings. Provide a clear and accurate account of the incident, and avoid admitting fault.

Exchange contact and insurance information with the truck driver. Take note of the truck’s license plate number, the company it belongs to, and any identifying numbers on the vehicle. Collect contact information from any witnesses.

Photograph the scene extensively. Capture images of all vehicles involved, any visible damage, road conditions, and traffic signs.

Report the accident to your insurance company promptly. Provide them with all the details you’ve gathered and the police report number.

Contact attorney Phil Lee, with Lee & Andreano, PC in Joliet; he specializes in accidents with commercial and semi-trucks. These cases can be complex, involving multiple parties and regulations. Phil will help you navigate the legal landscape, ensuring your rights are protected and helping you seek appropriate compensation.

