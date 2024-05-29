The Impact of Distracted Driving During Summer Months

Distracted driving is a significant hazard, and its risks are amplified during the summer months. With more drivers on the road for vacations and outdoor activities, the potential for accidents increases dramatically. Distracted driving involves any activity that diverts attention from driving, including texting, talking on the phone, eating, or using in-car technologies.

Drivers have to be extra cautious when driving close to large commercial trucks, especially semi-trucks, as their blind spots can make it difficult for them to see you. According to truckinfo.net , Illinois was one of the top five states for large truck accidents in the U.S. in 2022. Statistics show there were over 165,000 accidents involving a large truck in the U.S. during that year.

A momentary lapse in a driver’s attention can lead to catastrophic accidents. Texting while driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distraction. It combines visual, manual, and cognitive distractions, making it nearly impossible to drive safely. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), texting while driving takes your eyes off the road for approximately five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s the equivalent of driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

To combat the dangers of distracted driving, it’s crucial to practice safe driving habits. This includes setting up navigation and music before starting a drive, using hands-free devices if calls are necessary, and putting the phone away while driving.

By staying focused and attentive, drivers can significantly reduce the risk of accidents, making the roads safer for everyone during the busy summer months.

