Silver Cross Hospital Earns 19th Straight ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

New grade for Spring 2024 is a national recognition for patient safety

Silver Cross Hospital earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, making it the 19th straight ‘A’ that Silver Cross has earned for patient safety since 2015.

Leapfrog assigns an A through F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“At Silver Cross, ensuring the safety of our patients is at the heart of everything we do,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer . “In fact, Speak up for Patient Safety is the first of our Silver Cross 7 Behaviors . This sets the standard and expectation for every employee, physician, and volunteer. Earning our 19th straight ‘A’ is a testament to their dedication and commitment to safety for every patient, every time.”

“Everyone who works at Silver Cross should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Silver Cross Hospital and its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Silver Cross Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, and via The Leapfrog Group newsletter.

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, please visit silvercross.org .