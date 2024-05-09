Celebrating Older Americans Month at Alden Courts of Shorewood: Honoring Memory Care

May marks Older Americans Month, a time dedicated to honoring the wisdom and achievements of our seniors, while acknowledging the institutions that support their well-being. At Alden Courts of Shorewood, this celebration resonates deeply through their specialized memory care services, offering a beacon of hope and support for families dealing with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other memory-related conditions.

Alden Courts of Shorewood stands out with its holistic approach to memory care, combining assisted living amenities with advanced medical support. The facility offers personalized care plans that go beyond the basics to ensure every resident not only feels safe, but cherished. Private and semi-private apartments, three specially designed neighborhoods based on care levels, and enclosed outdoor courtyards create a secure and stimulating environment.

One of the unique aspects of Alden Courts of Shorewood is their Life Enrichment Program. This initiative aligns perfectly with the spirit of Older Americans Month by promoting activities that focus on the abilities of residents, helping them to engage and connect in meaningful ways. From wellness dining programs tailored to meet nutritional needs and enhance cognitive function, to family orientation and support programs that engage families in the care process, Alden Courts of Shorewood ensures that every resident is part of a community that celebrates their individuality.

Moreover, Alden Courts of Shorewood is equipped to handle more complex medical needs with Medicare-covered short-term rehabilitation services, including physical, occupational, and speech-language therapies. These services are crucial for residents who have experienced health setbacks and need specialized care to regain functionality and possibly return home.

As we celebrate Older Americans Month, Alden Courts of Shorewood exemplifies the dedication to preserving the dignity and enhancing the lives of seniors through comprehensive memory care. It’s a place where every month is a celebration of life’s seasoned chapters, and every day is dedicated to the care and comfort of its residents.

For more information about services available at Alden Courts of Shorewood, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com