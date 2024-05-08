Five Things To Know About DiolazeXL Laser Hair Removal

Summer is just around the corner. Are you ready for shorts and swimsuit season?

If you are battling excess hair on your legs (or any other areas of your body), look no further than DiolazeXL. Offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, DiolazeXL is an advanced laser hair removal procedure that safely and gently eliminates unwanted hair. Here is what you should know about the treatment:

1. How does DiolazeXL work?

During laser treatment, the diode laser beam passes through the skin toward hair follicles. The penetrating energy then heats up the root of the hair, which in turn prevents future hair growth.

2. Does it hurt?

DiolazeXL has a built-in skin cooling surface which is one of the largest for all hair removal devices. This makes treatment more comfortable than with other devices, with most patients noting that DiolazeXL is virtually painless.

3. Why do I need multiple treatments?

As with all laser hair removal methods, DiolazeXL requires a series of treatments. Laser hair removal works best when hair follicles are in their mature stage; however, at any given time your hair is in various stages of growth.

4. How many sessions are required?

Hair is reduced with each treatment and results are observed after four to six sessions. The number of sessions will differ depending on your hair color, hair type, body area, and skin tone.

5. Which areas of the body can be treated?

DiolazeXL can be safely used on most areas of the body that have unwanted hair. Most commonly treated areas include: bikini, legs, arms, chest, back, shoulders, stomach, neck, chin and sideburns.

While treatment times vary depending on the area, the procedure typically takes 15 minutes to half an hour. There is no downtime with laser hair removal.

Wondering if DiolazeXL is right for you?

