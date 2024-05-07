Silver Cross Therapists Offer New Hope for Stroke Patients

Ashlie Broadhurst and her team at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross have seen the frustration of stroke patients who hit a plateau in regaining mobility in their arms and hands.

“Now, there is hope for better outcomes,” said Broadhurst, Clinical Manager of Outpatient Rehabilitation at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Vagus Nerve Stimulation has been used to treat patients with seizures, depression, and other neurological disorders. In 2021, the FDA approved Vivistim – an implantable Vagus Nerve Stimulator paired with occupational therapy – to help bring stroke patients’ arm function to the next level.

How Vivistim Works: For qualified patients, a doctor implants a device under the left side of the chest in an outpatient procedure. It delivers a gentle pulse to the vagus nerve while the patient performs a basic task.

This simultaneous pairing of the rehab exercise with vagus nerve stimulation releases neuromodulators that create or strengthen neural connections to improve limb function.

At home, the stroke survivor can activate the system during daily activities and exercise. In conjunction with in-clinic rehabilitation, it helps enhance the patient’s quality of life.

Candidates for Vivistim: Age isn’t a factor. The ideal candidate is six months post-stroke with moderate to severe upper extremity impairment. Patients must be able to handle surgery to implant the device and complete the therapy regimen.

Following the Vivistim placement, patients can complete their 90-minute therapy sessions three times a week for six weeks at the SRAL Outpatient Therapy Clinic at Silver Cross.

“There are surgeons throughout Chicagoland performing this procedure,” Broadhurst said. “I’m sure there are people in our area who qualify who don’t want to drive to Chicago three times a week. Now they have it right here with us.”

To learn more about Vivistim Therapy, visit vivistim.com , or call (844) 848-4784. To schedule an appointment for occupational therapy with a physician’s order at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross, call (815) 300-7110.

For more information, visit silvercross.org .