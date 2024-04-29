Keeping an Eye on Your Digestive System is Key to Preventing Colon Cancer

Early detection is critical in treating any cancer, including colon cancer.

Colon cancer is on the rise, including a surge in younger people, said Dr. Shishin Yamada , a board-certified general surgeon specializing in minimally invasive, laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries on staff at Silver Cross Hospital . Dr. Yamada recently published a video podcast about colorectal cancer on IMatter Health .

According to the American College of Surgeons, colon cancer has moved up to the #1 cause of cancer death in men, and #2 in women (after breast cancer in women under age 50).

The American Cancer Society reported in 2023 that 20 percent of colon cancer diagnoses (in 2019 data) were in patients under the age of 55. The U.S. Preventive Task Force changed recommendations in 2021 to begin screening most Americans at age 45.

Contributing factors may be an increase in obesity and alcohol use, and a decrease in exercise and healthy eating.

Symptoms

Early stages often show mild or no symptoms. Dr. Yamada said people should pay attention to changes in color and narrowing of the stools, and blood in the toilet.

“People often think it’s just a hemorrhoid,” he said. “But if it keeps happening after a couple weeks, they need to get checked out.”

Persistent diarrhea or constipation can also be warning signs.

The ‘Gold Standard’

Your doctor will likely prescribe a colonoscopy. The procedure is safe and simple, and patients are sedated.

“Patients who have had it say it’s a lot better now,” Dr. Yamada said.

A flexible tube with a camera is inserted up through the colon so doctors can see if there are any growths that need to be biopsied.

“In medical terms, a colonoscopy is the ‘gold standard’ test,” Dr. Yamada said. “Silver Cross was named #1 in the State of Illinois for Surgical Care in February 2024 by Healthgrades. We have the finest equipment, including two surgical robots. The Midwest Institute for Robotic Surgery at Silver Cross performs the highest number of robotic surgeries in Illinois by volume.”

Dr. Yamada stresses that people of all ages watch their diets, exercise, and stay away from drinking excessively or smoking.

