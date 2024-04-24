Joliet Catholic Academy Celebrates Five Years of Broadcasting Excellence

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Broadcasting program has hit the five-year mark and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The first class, which began with 22 students in the 2019-2020 school year, was given a clear mission: to showcase the vibrant life of Joliet Catholic Academy through collaborative storytelling.

At the time, students worked out of the old JCA Broadcasting Studio, established by the Class of 2011 Broadcasting Club. The studio was located on the school’s second floor, adjacent to Mr. Clarke’s classroom. Club members covered sports, and would set up a table at games and do the announcing.

Five years ago, when the Broadcasting class launched, students embraced innovation by ditching the outdated studio equipment and using their smartphones to capture stories. During that inaugural year, students wrote scripts and produced regular shows, which were broadcasted on Joliet Catholic Academy’s YouTube channel.

Even when COVID-19 struck in March of 2020, the Broadcasting class persevered, continuing to deliver news and keep the school community connected during the shift to remote learning.

Fast forward to today, and the program thrives. Students now have the privilege of working in the state-of-the-art broadcasting studio located within the Warning Innovation Research Center. The program will soon embark on its sixth year, and JCA Computer/Broadcasting Teacher Mary Ostrem can’t wait.

“I love working with the broadcasting class, because with each new year the students bring their different creative skills as well as their love for JCA and their classmates to the class,” she said. “They take that enthusiasm, collaborate to create something new, and then share it with our school community through their different newscasts. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to get the work completed. There is a lot of collaboration, a lot of helping one another out, a lot of saying yes to the work, and our kids are always up for the challenge.”

