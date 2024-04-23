Joliet Attorney Phil Lee Recognized by Purple Heart Hall of Honor

Attorney Phil Lee, a native of Frankfort Square, Illinois, has been recognized by the Purple Heart Hall of Honor. Whereas Lee used to fight on the battlefield in Afghanistan, he now fights for his clients in the courtroom.

The Purple Heart is a distinguished military decoration that is awarded by the President to those who have been wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Lee’s father was a Purple Heart recipient for injuries sustained in Vietnam; it is very rare for a father and son to be both combat veterans and Purple Heart recipients.

To see Lee on the Purple Heart Hall of Honor, please click HERE .

The Purple Heart award dates back to the end of the American Revolution. The Continental Congress had forbidden General George Washington from granting commissions and promotions in rank to recognize merit. Yet Washington wanted to honor merit, particularly among the enlisted soldiers. On August 7, 1782, his general orders established the Badge of Military Merit, but by the 20th century, it was all but forgotten.

In 1932, the modern Purple Heart was created in recognition of Washington’s ideals and for the bicentennial of his birth.

The Purple Heart has undergone many changes with respect to the award criteria. It was first awarded to Army and Army Air Corps personnel and could not be awarded posthumously to the next of kin. In 1942, the Navy was permitted to award the Purple Heart to Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel. The Purple Heart was also made available for posthumous awarding to any member of the Armed Forces killed on or after December 6, 1941.

Originally the Purple Heart was awarded for merit, but currently is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces of the United States who has been wounded, killed, or has died after being wounded by enemy action.

