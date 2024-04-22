Say Goodbye to Smile Lines: Let Eterna MedSpa Help You Achieve a Youthful Appearance

Do the smile lines forming at the sides of your mouth have you feeling less than cheerful?

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can help. The center offers a variety of services which can help make nasolabial folds, also known as smile lines, less noticeable. Here are several available treatments:

1. Morpheus8.

Morpheus8 is a fractional skin treatment that stimulates collagen production of the underlying layers of the dermis. By targeting the deeper layers of the skin, the building blocks will reorganize themselves in a natural anti-aging process. Morpheus8 is very unique as it can penetrate 4 mm deep, which results in fat melting so you can truly contour and morph different parts of the body.

2. Collagen PIN Microneedling with EXO|E Skin Revitalizing Complex.

The Collagen P.I.N. is a microneedling treatment which stimulates the skin to self-repair because it creates micro-injuries to the skin through use of 36 disposable, individually sterilized, medical-grade stainless steel micro needles.

“This is microneedling with plant-based stem cells that supports the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and promote healthy glowing skin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

3. Fillers.

Injectable dermal fillers are minimally-invasive treatments that can help to diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face. “We offer Juvederm and Restylane to fill that area for a smooth skin effect,” said Malinowski.

Additionally, Eterna offers Sculptra, an injectable made with poly-L-lactic acid, an absorbable, semi-permanent injectable implant that can restore volume and stimulate collagen formation gradually.

Not sure which service is right for your skin? “We offer free consultations to give each individual a treatment plan that will be best suited for the issues they are concerned about,” said Malinowski.

