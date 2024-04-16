Solar Retinopathy Can Result From Viewing a Solar Eclipse

If you were in the path of totality for the recent solar eclipse, or were able to view it in partial totality, you witnessed a very rare event. This special phenomenon created viewing parties in the U.S. from Texas to Maine, with sun watchers anxious to put on their solar glasses and watch the moon block out the sun. However, even with special glasses to view this spectacle, there is the possibility you’ve sustained damage to your retinas.

Solar retinopathy is a condition caused by direct exposure of the retinas to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) and high-energy blue light rays. This exposure can damage the macula, the most sensitive part of the retina that is responsible for detailed vision. The condition can result from staring at the sun, especially during a solar eclipse, without proper eye protection.

Symptoms of solar retinopathy can include reduced visual acuity, blurry vision, a central or paracentral blind spot in one or both eyes, sensitivity to light, and headaches. The severity of vision loss from solar retinopathy can vary, with some cases unfortunately resulting in permanent damage.

To prevent solar retinopathy, it is crucial to wear glasses with photochromic lenses that block 100% of UV rays - during solar events like eclipses, regular sunglasses don’t cut it.

If you experience symptoms like a decrease in visual clarity, a blind spot in your vision, or increased sensitivity to light after viewing the recent solar eclipse, even if you used the special glasses, it is essential to consult a retinal specialist for a comprehensive examination.

At Windy City Retina in Plainfield, Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in the medical and surgical treatment of vitreoretinal and macular diseases, including solar retinopathy. He was selected for Chicago Magazine’s Top Doctors Award in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, or to schedule an examination, please contact:

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

815-714-9115

www.windycityretina.com

Windy City Retina logo 2022