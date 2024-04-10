Joliet Catholic Academy Camps Offer Summer Fun To Area Students

Students looking to stay busy once the school year ends will have no shortage of options, thanks to Joliet Catholic Academy.

Each summer, JCA welcomes hundreds of grade school students to the home of the Angels and Hilltoppers for their popular summer camp options. More than 15 different camps are available to accommodate campers’ individual interests, including athletic camps, activity camps, and fine art camps.

JCA’s accomplished teachers and coaches enjoy working with campers so they can have fun, learn something new, and improve their skills. Camps are available to those of all ages, ranging from age 3 all the way up to 12th grade.

Some incoming freshmen camps have not been listed, and may occur in July/early August as part of preseason preparation for those sports. Registered incoming freshman students will receive additional information on those camps/tryouts.

All camps are held on campus at Joliet Catholic Academy, 1200 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet, with the exception of Co-Ed Golf Camp.

Indoor athletic camp check-in will take place on the south side of the JCA Student Activity Center (Door #7), located along Ingalls. Outdoor athletic camps will take place on the respective fields of each individual camp. Park on the north side of the Student Activity Center by the baseball and softball fields.

Indoor academic and activity camp check-in will take place at the school’s main entrance or in the Student Activity Center (specific locations are on the camp details page).

For more information about each of the JCA camps, visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/summercamps/ .

For more general information, please contact:

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org