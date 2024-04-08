Collagen PIN Microneedling Headed to Eterna MedSpa’s Menu of Services

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is set to add to its already extensive menu of services with a new treatment to revitalize and rejuvenate skin.

The Collagen P.I.N. is a microneedling treatment which stimulates the skin to self-repair because it creates micro-injuries to the skin through the use of 36 disposable, individually sterilized, medical-grade stainless steel micro needles.

“The small punctures and minor injuries to the skin promote a healing response that reveals a visible transformation to the treated area,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The microneedling procedure is done with EXO|E Skin Revitalizing Complex, which are plant-based stem cells.

“EXO|E Skin Revitalizing Complex is one of the most prized skincare lines for anti-aging and common skin conditions,” added Malinowski.

The formula combines carefully curated plant-based natural secretory stem cells. It is rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals which are known to cause wrinkles. The plant-based stem cells are carefully selected to enhance hydration and support the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and promote healthy, glowing skin.

Treatments last as little as 30 minutes and patients commonly report positive skin transformation as soon as 1-2 weeks after the first treatment, according to the Collagen P.I.N.® website.

Typically, a series of 4-6 treatments spaced 3-4 weeks apart are suitable to address common concerns involving acne scars.

