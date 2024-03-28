Silver Cross Advanced Heart Failure Clinic a Lifeline for Patients

Dawn Slocik and her son moved from Massachusetts to Homer Glen when her 79-year-old father, Steve, was having chronic health issues. When Steve was released from a skilled nursing facility, Dawn took him home with his medicines – and a lot of questions.

Then she received a call from Kristen Hill, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, a nurse practitioner and program coordinator at the Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Silver Cross .

“Once I learned he was discharged, I gave Dawn a call. I wanted to make sure he was doing okay,” explained Hill. “Dawn was very stressed over the instructions from the nursing home. She said that the list of medications ‘didn’t feel right’. It turns out there were several discrepancies.”

Hill said Steve still wasn’t doing well, and was unable to come to the clinic in New Lenox. She provided him with remote monitoring devices for automatic uploading of blood pressure and weight through an app called Carium.

“Through remote monitoring, he was able to get through that challenging time,” Hill said.

“I am so grateful for Kristen,” said Dawn. “I don’t know what we would have done without her.” Her father is now able to walk with a walker.

A Lifeline for Patients

Heart failure is the number one reason for hospital readmissions in the Medicare population. Silver Cross established the Advanced Heart Failure Clinic to help ensure that all patients have access to the care they need.

Patients can be seen by an Advanced Heart Failure physician and a nurse practitioner. Cardiologists on staff collaborate with the patient’s primary cardiology team, and Hill also works closely with others involved in a patient’s care.

Feeling Much Safer

Sharon Lindstrom of Morris is grateful for the relationship with the Heart Failure Clinic at Silver Cross. Since a bout with rheumatic fever when she was 7, she has had heart issues, including atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Now 78, Lindstrom said trips to see her cardiologist in Oak Lawn were inconvenient, so he recommended the Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Silver Cross.

“He wanted to put me in good hands,” said Lindstrom. “At the clinic, they explained to me what I needed to do. And I can call Kristen any time. They care like an old country doctor.”

Just like Steve Slocik, Lindstrom also checks in with Hill through the mobile app.

“She said she likes having someone to keep an eye on things and someone she can go to if a problem arises,” said Hill.

“I had a blood test recently, and Kristen saw something was off,” said Lindstrom. “She addressed it right away. I feel so much safer with this clinic.”

The Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Silver Cross is located in Pavilion A, Suite 450, on the campus of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

For more information, call 815-300-3811 or visit www.silvercross.org/heart .