Providence Catholic High School Champions Biliteracy, Student Success

Providence Catholic High School’s (PCHS) commitment to fostering linguistic proficiency among its students has reached a new milestone through its Spanish Program, which champions the Seal of Biliteracy initiative. This distinguished program is designed to recognize and reward students who demonstrate proficiency in multiple languages by the time they graduate high school.

Under the guidance of Lara DeVries, Chair of the World Languages Department and Spanish Teacher at PCHS, the Spanish curriculum has undergone strategic adjustments aimed at enhancing students’ reading skills and facilitating their attainment of the prestigious Seal of Biliteracy.

DeVries articulated the Department’s objective, stating, “The goal of the World Language Department is to ensure that graduating seniors, who have taken four years of Honors language instruction, exit our program at the Intermediate High proficiency level, which means they can handle tasks and exchange information related to work, school, and other situations with native speakers.”

The results have been astounding. Among seniors and juniors enrolled in Spanish 4 Honors, an impressive 89% achieved the Intermediate High proficiency level in reading. Similarly, in Spanish 3 Honors, primarily comprised of sophomores and juniors, 84% of test-takers attained the same proficiency level ,which is above their target proficiency. These outcomes underscore the significant progress made thanks to curriculum changes, including reading and studying novels on the Cuban Revolution and the Spanish Civil War.

The Seal of Biliteracy holds considerable importance for students, as it not only incentivizes the pursuit of bilingualism but also serves as tangible evidence of their linguistic skills, which can be highly valued by prospective employers and college admissions offices alike.

By prioritizing language proficiency, PCHS is equipping its students with essential skills for an increasingly globalized world while reinforcing its mission of providing rigorous and timely programming under the Augustinian values of Truth, Unity and Love.

Senior Alex Beltran, pictured with Mrs. Lara DeVries, has earned her Seal of Biliteracy.

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org