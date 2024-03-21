Joliet Catholic Academy Names Six Alumni To Hall Of Champions

Joliet Catholic Academy President/Principal Dr. Jeffrey Budz is pleased to announce the 2024 Hall of Champions: Business & Industry.

The Hall of Champions has become a staple in the JCA community, honoring past Angels and Hilltoppers for their accomplishments in business, industry, and athletics.

Inductees for 2024 include Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. ‘86, Sister Jeanne Bessette, OSF, Ed.D., Gary Colabuono ‘69, Michelle (Hibler ‘86) Jankowski, Jean Kenol ‘94, and M. Christine (Wicklein ‘66) Schwartz, RN.

“We are very proud to be honoring another set of great leaders that have come from the halls of Joliet Catholic, St. Francis Academy, and JCA,” said Dr. Jeffrey Budz. “Our honorees have not only contributed greatly to their respected industry, they have generously given to the JCA community and have led by example for all current Angels and Hilltoppers. Congratulations to the Business and Industry Class of 2024. We are grateful and proud to consider you a key member of the JCA Family.”

The mission of the Hall of Champions: Business & Industry is to honor St. Francis Academy, Joliet Catholic High School, and JCA graduates for their accomplishments throughout their professional careers ranging from medicine, law, education, entertainment, business, technology, and more.

With more than 23,700 alumni and counting, the lessons instilled by both the Carmelites and Franciscans over JCA’s 154-year history of Catholic education in the Joliet community has consistently cultivated leaders that have produced a worldwide impact.

This year’s honorees were inducted on Feb. 29, 2024 at the Jacob Henry Mansion.

For more information about each of the inductees, please visit https://www.jca-online.org/hall-of-champions-business-industry/ .

