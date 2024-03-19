After Heart Surgery at Silver Cross, Frankfort Man Found a ‘DAISY’

Tom Siurek was golfing last year when he felt a strain. Having had a valve replacement a few years before, he figured he’d better get it checked out.

Siurek’s cardiologist ordered some tests, but he didn’t make it to the appointment.

“The day before, I was checking out water main work near our complex since I was president of our HOA,” said Siurek, 86. “I was walking toward them and fainted. They called 911, and I was taken to Silver Cross Hospital.”

Tests showed two blocked arteries. Siurek benefitted from double-bypass surgery by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Pat Pappas, but was cared for by nurse Mary Carol Barkowski.

Siurek nominated Barkowski for a DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors extraordinary nurses. His nomination said it all:

I would like to nominate Mary Carol for the DAISY Award. At a time of uncertainty, pain, and uneasiness, Mary Carol was always a delight. She would enter my room with a sweet smile and air of confidence and answer every question that came with staying on the cardiac floor for 10 days.

She spent time with me and my family. She made it her mission to see that I would be sent home and reach all my benchmarks. She explained every piece of equipment afterwards and assured us that the next day would get better. I was lucky to have Mary Carol, such a compassionate and professional nurse. Silver Cross can be proud to call her one of their own.

“I could not have asked for a better team at Silver Cross,” said Siurek. “I am lucky that I ended up on the first floor under Dr. Pappas, Dr. Yuen, and the team to help me recover.”

Barkowski received the coveted DAISY Award on Nov. 16, with Siurek, his wife Mona, and other family members present.

Following cardiac rehab, Siurek said he’s ready to pick up the clubs again.

