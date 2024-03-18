March 18, 2024
Give Your Skin a Spring Reboot with Eterna MedSpa’s New Infusion Treatments

By Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center [sponsored]
Spring is considered to be the season of new beginnings, so why not give your body a fresh start too? You can do just that with several new treatments that have been added to Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center’s menu of services.

In March, Eterna will begin offering IV Infusion Therapy, which involves the intravenous infusion of essential nutrients and vitamins directly into the bloodstream. The treatment can help give immune systems a boost and enhance wellbeing.

Here is more information about the infusions available at Eterna:

1. Myers Cocktail

This powerful combination of essential vitamins and minerals, including important antioxidants, helps alleviate stress, improves immunity, restores balance, provides hydration, helps reduce migraines, and reduces chronic pain.

2. Immune Boost

This infusion reduces the symptoms of viruses, like the common cold or flu. “It can be used prophylactically before travel or when you know your body will be under stress,” said Kathe Malinowski, Marketing Manager and lead esthetician for Eterna MedSpa.

The infusion protects against infections, improves healing time, reduces the duration of illness, and helps support the natural immune system.

3. Youth Infusion

This infusion fights acne, wrinkles, and tired skin from the inside out. It can also help protect the body against oxidative stress, regulate hormone levels, and relieve chronic fatigue.

4. Hangover Rescue

This infusion eases hangover headaches, upset stomach, muscle aches and cramps, dehydration, and nausea.

Eterna will also offer intramuscular injections of Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, and Lipo-Mino, as well as infusion add-ons, such as Ala (Alpha-Lipoic Acid), Glutathione, Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Toradol, and Magnesium.

Schedule a consultation with Eterna MedSpa to see which infusion is right for you.

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/

