Dangers of Lint Buildup

The buildup of lint in household dryer vents is an often-overlooked hazard that poses a significant fire risk. Each year, countless homes suffer damage from fires that start in clogged dryer vents filled with lint that has accumulated over time. Highly flammable lint can ignite with the slightest spark or even from the high heat of a dryer cycle.

Common signs of lint buildup include longer drying times for clothes, even when setting the dryer on its usual cycle. If the dryer’s exterior or the clothes seem unusually hot after a cycle, it may suggest restricted airflow due to lint clogging.

Another tell-tale sign is a burning smell from the dryer, indicating that lint may be getting too hot and is on the verge of igniting. Visible lint accumulation around the lint filter and the vent outside the house should prompt immediate cleaning and inspection. Awareness of these signs and acting promptly can significantly mitigate the risk of a dryer fire.

The primary cause is inadequate or infrequent cleaning of dryer vents, which allows lint to accumulate over time. Another factor contributing to the buildup is the use of certain fabric softeners and dryer sheets that can leave behind residue and trap lint in the vent.

Poorly designed or damaged dryer vents can also contribute to lint accumulation. Vents with sharp turns or bends are prone to trapping lint, and those made from flimsy materials can easily get bent or crushed, blocking airflow and promoting lint buildup. Regularly check and maintain your dryer vent to keep it clear and in good condition.

Professionally cleaning your dryer vent at least twice a year is recommended. This frequency may vary depending on your usage and your dryer.

