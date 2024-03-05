Attorney Phil Lee Goes ‘Back to Basics’ to Fight for His Clients

In the military, training is critical and young soldiers frequently complain that they are forced to repeat the basics over and over. The law is no different, because the basics never change. Attorney Phil Lee knows all about the basics - from his many years in the military and in the courtroom.

According to Lee, in all accident cases state law has ultimate control. This simple concept, which every law student is taught, can cause confusion in a courtroom — especially in truck accident cases — because truck drivers and the trucking companies they work for are subject to federal safety regulations.

“Many lawyers and judges don’t understand which law (state vs. federal) has final control. I have had many judges say they can’t enforce federal safety regulations in state court injury cases,” explained Lee. “The correct answer is very simple – Illinois has adopted federal truck safety regulations into the Illinois vehicle code — so enforcing these safety regulations is part of our state’s law, just like running a red light is a violation.”

Judges can’t know everything, but once this specific law is provided and explained, complex legal issues become very simple. Illinois holds truck drivers and trucking companies responsible for safety violations, and according to Lee, “Any violation of these regulations can be enforced in state court as part of proving fault or negligence.”

