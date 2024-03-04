Three Things To Know About the Morpheus8 Skin Tightening Treatment

Are you hoping to achieve a more youthful appearance without the pain and recovery time that’s involved with surgery? Look no further than Morpheus8. Here is what you need to know about this microneedling radiofrequency treatment, offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center:

1. How does it work?

Morpheus8 is a fractional skin treatment that stimulates collagen production of the underlying layers of the dermis. By targeting the deeper layers of the skin, the building blocks will reorganize themselves in a natural anti-aging process. Morpheus8 is very unique, as it can penetrate 4 mm deep into the skin, which results in fat melting so you can truly contour and morph different parts of the body. A topical anesthetic is applied to the treatment area to numb the skin. Following the treatment, clients may experience redness and slight swelling.

2. What does it treat?

Morpheus8 is effective for treating a variety of concerns, including wrinkles and fine lines, acne scars, stretch marks, surgical scars, and other skin texture issues. Areas of the body that can be treated with Morpheus8 include the face, neck, arms, flanks and stomach.

3. Who is a good candidate?

The non-surgical and minimally invasive treatment is compatible with all skin types and tones.

For optimal results, clients may need up to three treatment sessions, depending on the severity of their skin condition. While visible results can be seen within a few days, it is typically after three weeks that the most noticeable results appear. Additionally, improvements continue up to three months after treatment.

