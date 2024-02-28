International Students Enhance Providence Catholic High School Community

Providence Catholic High School offers a comprehensive, enduring program for international students. In recent years countries including Brazil, China, Korea, Vietnam, and Russia have been represented.

“The program benefits international students exponentially,” said International Student Coordinator Valerie Stoub. “Years after graduation, students return and share how Providence Catholic developed them into the adults they became. Providence Catholic is proud to support our international students to be part of something greater, embracing differences and learning to appreciate world cultures through the lens of Truth, Unity and Love.”

The dynamic academic program at Providence Catholic is designed to prepare students for the rigors of college, but is flexible enough for those interested in other post-high school paths. The curriculum emphasizes theology, language arts, mathematics and science (STEM), social science, world language, arts, computer science, physical education, and business. International students, who make up 1-2% of the total enrollment, benefit from being mainstreamed into regular, honors, and AP courses, while adhering to normal graduation requirements. After graduating from Providence Catholic, international students boast a 100% acceptance rate into prestigious universities across the United States.

To support non-native English speakers, the school offers English as a Second Language (ESL) instruction, helping students improve their English proficiency, understand class lessons, and integrate into American culture effectively. Additionally, Providence Catholic works with partner agencies to match international students with host families within the Celtic community, fostering a supportive and enriching living environment. “Our families reflect that having an international student in their home enriches both the host and the hosted,” commented Stoub.

This program not only focuses on academic excellence, with highlights including 36 Advanced Placement and Honors courses, an average ACT score of 24.3, and nearly $30 million in college scholarships awarded, but also emphasizes cultural adaptation and personal growth. “It is a perfect way to share the Augustinian values of Truth, Unity and Love across borders and into the world,” Stoub concluded.

