Catholic Schools Week: Joliet Catholic Academy Hosted Weeklong Series of Celebrations

National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States, in which schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, communities, and nation.

The theme for this year’s celebration, which ran from January 28 to February 3, was “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.” Theme days accompanied the activities throughout the week for Joliet Catholic Academy students and staff.

Monday’s theme was “Celebrating Your Community.” A central aspect of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others; JCA students perform a minimum of 60 hours of community service during their four years of high school. The Class of 2023 collectively performed more than 15,000 hours of community service, positively impacting the Joliet community and making the world a better place.

Examples of service opportunities at JCA this year include building homes with Habitat for Humanity - Joliet; volunteering at the Will County Forest Preserve; and serving additional local non-profits like Sharefest Food Pantry and Habitat Restore during the annual JCA Day of Service and Retreat held in October during Heritage Week.

Other themes included “Celebrating Your Parish” on Sunday, “Celebrating Your Students” on Tuesday, “Celebrating the Nation” on Wednesday, “Celebrating Vocations” on Thursday, “Celebrating Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers” on Friday, and “Celebrating Families” on Saturday.

Additionally, National Catholic Schools Week at JCA included an assembly on Tuesday, and an All School Mass on Wednesday.

During the Mass, Bishop Ronald Hicks challenged JCA students to their own greatness, one that maintains their focus on God and accepts with humility that they cannot do it alone. His words resonated strongly with JCA Junior Daniel Rouse, who said, “Bishop Hick’s homily reminded me of who I am and who I want to be as a person.”

For more information about National Catholic Schools Week, please visit the National Catholic Educational Association’s website at https://www.ncea.org/CSW .

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org