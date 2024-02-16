Eterna MedSpa Body Treatments Can Restore, Rejuvenate Winter Skin

Does the cold weather outside make you want to hibernate indoors? You can do just that while also enjoying a relaxing body treatment at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. Several options are available, including the Custom Back Treatment, Salt Glow Body Wrap, and Aromatherapy Wrap, all of which can leave your skin soft to the touch and radiating with health. Here is more information on each Eterna MedSpa body treatment:

1. Custom Back Treatment

This 45-minute treatment incorporates the components of a facial but is for the back, including cleansing, exfoliating, streaming, extractions, massage, a customized mask, and a moisturizer finish. Prior to the treatment, an analysis of your skin will be performed and products will be chosen based on what is best suited to you.

2. Salt Glow Body Wrap

A special blend of sea salts and minerals are used in this one-hour body exfoliation treatment. To start, body oil is massaged into the skin, and then sea salts are applied to sweep away dead skin cells and buff your skin into a smooth finish. You are then wiped down with warm towels.

3. Aromatherapy Wraps

This 45-minute treatment starts with a dry-brush of your body to invigorate the skin, and then aromatherapy oils are massaged in. You are then wrapped and will receive a head massage that will help you drift into a deep state of relaxation that will follow you throughout the day.

4.The Ultimate Treatment

This 90-minute treatment combines the Custom Back Treatment and the Custom Facial for the ultimate spa experience.

Don’t wait to give your skin a winter refresh. Not sure which body treatment is right for you? Call 815-254-8888 today to set up a free consultation with an Eterna MedSpa esthetician!

