Combat Veteran Leaves Battlefield, Enters Courtroom

When Phil Lee was growing up in Frankfort, Illinois, he never thought he’d become a third-generation Purple Heart recipient.

“Almost everyone in my family has served, and my dad was very proud of his service in Vietnam and of being a Purple Heart recipient,” said Lee. “I knew that at some point I wanted to be a lawyer, but not before serving my country in some capacity.”

As a First Lieutenant with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, Lee was awarded both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. “The Taliban was relentless. We withstood frequent incoming mortar rounds on a daily basis. Some of us were injured, but we all survived,” said Lee. “Any day on this side of the grass is a good day.”

After transitioning from active duty to the Reserves in 2018, Lee returned to Will County, where he opened a law firm with long-time Joliet attorney Frank Andreano. “I’m so proud of Phil,” said Andreano. “He’s one of the hardest working and most dedicated attorneys I have ever met. He’s a superstar!”

Lee & Andreano, PC concentrates on injury law and trucking accidents, for which Lee feels his past experience gives him a unique insight. “It’s not just about fighting for others,” he said. “I know what it’s like to have injuries and still need to press forward.”

Besides practicing law, Lee continues to serve in the Army Reserve, holding the rank of Captain.

From the battlefield to the courtroom, Lee uses his warrior mindset and unique skills to fight for those who are injured and need help. He plans to donate a portion of the firm’s profits to the Wounded Warrior Project and other veteran-based charities. “I don’t think people realize how many veterans need help,” he said. “If I can practice law and help veterans at the same time, it’s a win-win.”

For more information, or to schedule a consultation with Phil Lee, please contact:

Lee & Andreano, PC

58 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

Ph: 815-242-2000

fightwithphil.com