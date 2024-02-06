JCA Student Artists Display, Earn Awards in Local Collegiate Art Exhibits

Artistic talent abounds at Joliet Catholic Academy!

In January, 176 students from 15 area high schools, including JCA, participated in the University of St. Francis’ annual Illinois High School Art Exhibition and Competition.

On January 13, students, families, and friends attended the Artists’ Reception to view the show. Student participants from Joliet Catholic Academy were Antoinette Collofello, Cassidy Gray, Addison Fanter, and Wrigley Fanter.

Wrigley Fanter received an Award of Excellence for her architectural sculpture, while Antoinette Collofello received an Honorable Mention for her acrylic microscopic image painting. Cassidy Gray received an Honorable Mention for her colored pencil distorted portrait, and Addison Fanter received an Honorable Mention for her ceramic squid.

Thirty-nine students from nine area high schools, including JCA, participated in Lewis University’s seventh annual High School Art Invitational. Submissions included approximately 40 works of art consisting of paintings, drawings, sculptures, digital works, and mixed media.

On January 18, students, families, and friends attended the Artists’ Reception to view the show. Participating from Joliet Catholic Academy were Kathryn Ann Araneta, Wrigley Fanter, Kassandra Ruiz, and Alivia Schertz. Wrigley Fanter received an Honorable Mention for her ceramic face pot.

Joliet Catholic Academy Art Department chair Peg Stoiber is excited that the students are able to participate in local collegiate art exhibits. “We are grateful for the opportunity this offers our young artists - to share their vision and be inspired by all the other work being done at the local high schools,” she said.

The students’ artwork is also exhibited throughout the year at JCA. “The art is exhibited in the school hallways and during the Annual Art Show in the Spring,” Stoiber said. “We are extremely proud of our Visual Arts program at Joliet Catholic Academy.”

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org