Healthgrades Ranks Silver Cross Hospital Top in Illinois for Surgical Care

Silver Cross Hospital ranks #1 in Illinois for Surgical Care, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor.

This achievement, along with their Surgical Excellence Award, reflects Silver Cross Hospital’s commitment to delivering the best care possible.

“Silver Cross Hospital is known for our culture of excellence and for delivering unrivaled healthcare to our patients,” said Dr. Joseph Hindo, Silver Cross Hospital Chief of the Medical Staff. “Our Healthgrades ranking as No. 1 for Surgical Care in Illinois is not only a great source of pride, but it also lets our community know you can count on Silver Cross to give you the very best care anywhere in the state!”

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals on what matters most – patient outcomes – to determine the top-performing hospitals for specialty care in each of the 32 states assessed. Healthgrades’ 2024 analysis revealed that patients who seek care at a hospital with rankings in their condition or procedure have a better chance of a good outcome than if they are treated at a facility that is not #1 in Illinois. In fact, from 2020 to 2022, patients treated at hospitals that received a state ranking for Surgical Care had, on average, a 36.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that were not ranked for Surgical Care.*

“Healthgrades is proud to recognize Silver Cross Hospital as the top facility in Illinois for Surgical Care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Hospitals with a #1 ranking in their state deliver consistently superior outcomes.”

Visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades’ analysis of MedPAR data for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org .