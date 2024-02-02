Eterna MedSpa Offers InMode's DiolazeXL Laser Hair Removal Treatment

It’s the season of base layers and bulky winter coats, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to get a kickstart on summer. And what better way to prepare for those upcoming shorts and tank top days than by eliminating excess stubborn body hair with laser hair removal?

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center offers InMode’s DiolazeXL laser hair removal treatment. How does it work? During treatment, the diode laser beam passes through the skin toward hair follicles. The penetrating energy then heats up the root of the hair, which in turn prevents future hair growth.

“It’s good for all skin types,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “But the hair has to be dark, as it will not work on light hair.”

DiolazeXL can be safely used on most areas of the body that have unwanted hair. The most commonly treated areas include the bikini area, legs, arms, chest, back, shoulders, stomach, neck, chin, and sideburns.

Hair is reduced with each DiolazeXL treatment. The number of sessions will differ depending on your hair color, hair type, body area, and skin tone.

“Six to eight sessions scheduled four to six weeks apart might be needed,” added Malinowski. “And no tweezing or waxing in between, as the hair bulb has to stay intact in order for the laser to kill it.”

While treatment times vary depending on the area, the procedure typically takes 15 minutes to a half an hour. Another perk: there is no downtime with laser hair removal.

The cost of your DiolazeXL treatment depends on what areas need treatment and how many treatments are needed, so a consultation is required.

But you’re in luck: consultations at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center are free. Get a jumpstart on the warmer days to come by scheduling your consultation today!

