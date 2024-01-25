Silver Cross Hospital Pioneers Revolutionary UV Disinfection System

When it comes to instruments and equipment for medical procedures, there’s no such thing as ‘too clean’.

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox recently became the first in the nation to install the revolutionary PURO Protect 222™ UV lighting disinfection devices in its Sterile Processing Department.

These state-of-the-art fixtures employ Filtered Far-UVC technology to provide continuous disinfection of air and surfaces 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing an extra layer of effective protection against harmful pathogens, even in occupied spaces.

This cutting-edge technology underscores the hospital’s commitment to excellence in patient care and staff safety by maintaining a perpetually disinfected environment.

“We have demonstrated an openness to considering technologies that could help improve our overall patient care,” said Jim Tyrell, Manager of Sterile Processing at Silver Cross. “The PURO representatives came to me to ask if we would be interested in testing out a new overall disinfection technology. And we said sure.”

The PURO Protect 222™ system does not replace manual decontamination procedures; it’s another layer to enhance them.

Tyrell said his department uses various means to disinfect about a million instruments a year to support their busy Procedural Care areas. That includes the smallest instruments to the complex da Vinci robotic surgery instruments that Sterile Processing Technician Miguel Vega Roca will tackle for disinfection and sterilization.

During the trial, Tyrell was impressed with the increased level of disinfection Puro UV provides to targeted high-touch areas. He hopes to expand it to other areas of the Sterile Processing Department.

“Since adopting the PURO Protect 222™ system, we have given tours with the company to show others how it works. It has spurred a lot of interest from other hospitals and surgical centers,” said Tyrell.

This is another example of Silver Cross Hospital leading the way nationally in innovation and efficiency in its sterile processing practices.

