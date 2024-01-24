The Distinctive Edge of a Catholic High School Education

A Catholic high school education, as exemplified by Providence Catholic High School (PCHS), offers a unique blend of academic excellence, moral development, and community service.

Beyond academic prowess, PCHS emphasizes the formation of well-rounded individuals. This is demonstrated by the 12,000 service hours each class performs during their four years at PCHS. This commitment to service develops a sense of social responsibility while instilling the Augustinian values of Truth, Unity and Love that are crucial for lifelong growth and success.

The impressive statistics from PCHS’s class of 2023 highlight the tangible benefits of this educational approach. Academically, the top 10% of the class achieved an average ACT score of 30.7, which is significantly higher than the national average. This achievement is further underscored by the fact that 46 seniors were named Illinois State Scholars, showcasing the school’s commitment to academic rigor and excellence. The senior class also made appearances in state competitions for band and choir, the Math Team, and in athletics.

The school’s strong athletic program produced 24 athletic commitments, representing 14% of the class. This demonstrates PCHS’s support for students in pursuing diverse interests and talents. And students benefited from PCHS upon graduation, as seniors saw an average college scholarship amount of $20,512. By easing the burden of college expenses for families, it illustrates how achieving an education at PCHS is a true investment.

The education provided by Providence Catholic High School is a holistic, developmental journey. The school not only prepares students for academic success, but also molds them into responsible, service-oriented citizens, ready to take on the unique and malleable challenges of the world. This comprehensive approach is what sets a Catholic high school education apart, providing students with a solid foundation for future success.

