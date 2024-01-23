New Year, New Infusion Treatments Coming To Eterna MedSpa

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is ringing in 2024 with new treatments to help you reach your health and wellness goals.

“We will be adding infusions to our menu of services in the new year at Eterna,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The therapy involves the intravenous infusion of essential nutrients and vitamins directly into a patient’s bloodstream. “Infusions help to boost the immune system and make you feel better when you are ill,” said Malinowski.

Here is more information about the infusion options available at Eterna:

1. Myers Cocktail

This powerful combination of essential vitamins and minerals, including important antioxidants, helps alleviate stress, improves immunity, restores balance, provides hydration, helps reduce migraines, and reduces chronic pain.

2. Immune Boost

This infusion reduces the symptoms of viruses such as the common cold or flu. “It can be used prophylactically before travel or when you know your body will be under stress,” said Malinowski. The infusion protects against infections, improves healing time, reduces the duration of illness, and helps support the natural immune system.

3. Youth Infusion

This infusion fights acne, wrinkles, and tired skin from the inside out. Additionally, it can help protect the body against oxidative stress, regulate hormone levels, and relieve chronic fatigue.

4. Hangover Rescue

This infusion eases hangover headaches, upset stomachs, muscle aches and cramps, dehydration, and nausea.

Eterna will also offer intramuscular injections of Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12, and Lipo-Mino, as well as infusion add-ons, such as Ala (Alpha-Lipoic Acid), Glutathione, Biotin, Vitamin C, Zinc, Toradol, and Magnesium.

Wondering which therapy is best for you? Schedule a consultation with Eterna MedSpa today!

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard : Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/