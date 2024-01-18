What to Do If a Toilet Is Leaking

A leaky toilet can be more than just an inconvenience; it can lead to increased water bills and potential damage to your home. Understanding how to address this common issue can save you time, money, and frustration.

When dealing with a leaky toilet, the first step is to identify the source of the leak. The problem may lie in a deteriorated flush valve or flapper ball, often the hardest to detect but also a common cause of toilet leaks. If the toilet runs intermittently, try scrubbing off mineral deposits from the flush valve seat to tighten the seal.

If the leak is at the toilet’s base, it’s likely due to a faulty wax ring. Over 90% of floor-level leaks can be repaired by pulling the toilet and replacing the wax ring. This gasket seals the connection between the toilet and the drainpipe, preventing water from seeping onto your bathroom floor.

Before starting any repair, remember to turn off the water supply to your toilet to prevent any accidental flooding. This is typically done by closing the shut-off valve behind or beneath the toilet tank. If there is no shut-off valve, you may need to turn off the main water supply to your home.

To prevent future leaks, checking and maintaining your toilet regularly is important. This includes inspecting the flush valve and flapper ball for wear and tear and checking the wax ring for any signs of damage or deterioration. If you need help fixing a leaking toilet or if the problem persists after attempting repairs, it may be best to seek professional help.

If you need help fixing a leaking toilet or if the problem persists after attempting repairs, it may be best to seek professional help.

