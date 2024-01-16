Bourbonnais Man Gets New Life Following BMI Surgery at Silver Cross

For Chad Kalecki of Bourbonnais, his weight loss journey was as life changing as it was eye-opening. The 40-year-old industrial automation salesman had gastric sleeve surgery in June 2022 at Silver Cross Hospital. He dropped from 472 pounds to 255 on his 6-foot-6-inch frame.

“As my appearance changed, my commissions went up,” Kalecki said. “People work with me differently.”

Kalecki had always been overweight, even though he’s not fond of sweets or fast food. “My mom’s side was very overweight. I tried different diets, but the weight always came back. I had sleep apnea and high blood pressure. I knew it was only going to get worse.”

Preparing for BMI Surgery

Prospective BMI surgery candidates go through several tests, including psychological, pulmonary, and cardiac evaluations. Patients also need to go on a high-protein diet for several weeks before and after the procedure. Kalecki was a bit anxious as surgery approached. “It really wasn’t bad,” he said. “By 3:00 a.m. after the surgery, I was walking laps around the nurse’s station.”

Post-Operative Treatment

In addition to follow-ups with Dr. Brian Lahmann, Kalecki took advantage of the support groups Silver Cross offers to patients.

Lifestyle Changes are Key

Kalecki eats sugar-free foods, watches what he eats at gatherings, and drinks mostly bottled water. He doesn’t crave certain foods, but going on business trips is a challenge. He’ll load up on high-protein snacks and protein powders and eat healthy at hotels or restaurants. “This was the best decision I ever made,” he said. “Silver Cross was wonderful.”

Dr. Lahmann and his partners have performed over 10,000 weight-loss surgeries at Silver Cross, the only program in Will County that is an MBSAQIP Accredited Comprehensive Center and is a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery.

For more information, call (815) 717-8744 or visit bmisurgery.org to attend a free informational session on weight-loss surgery.

