Many people think families choose a Catholic education for the tradition, emphasis on moral development, and learning in a community grounded in faith. But many simply choose a Catholic education for its academic excellence – with the other reasons a positive extra. Here are three reasons to choose a Catholic education:

1. Develops the whole child

A Catholic education is unlike any other learning experience, because the mission of Catholic schools is to develop the whole child – physically, mentally, socially, and spiritually. Excellence in academics is the hallmark of a Catholic education. With an average student-to-teacher ratio of 13:1, a Catholic education is a personalized education.

Catholic education routinely surpasses public schools in state- and national-level academic benchmarks. In 2023, one-fifth of National Blue Ribbon Schools in Illinois were Catholic schools – three coming from the Diocese of Joliet.

Catholic schools provide enrichment activities such as art, music, and dance that add to a well-rounded education and promote the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle through physical fitness via sports programs.

2. Prioritizes community

A Catholic education is unique because it prioritizes community, which helps children feel more positive, supported, and confident in their ability to excel personally and professionally. Studies show that teacher commitment, student engagement, and student achievement are higher in Catholic schools because they operate as communities.

3. Prepares children for a life of service

Catholic schools focus on informing and developing loving and productive citizens who care about the condition of their community. The emphasis Catholic schools place on service and faith formation often produce students who are more civically engaged, tolerant of diverse views, and committed to service as adults.

